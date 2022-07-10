AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
India fines Amnesty nearly $8m after funding probe

AFP 10 Jul, 2022

NEW DELHI: India has fined the local arm of Amnesty International nearly $8 million after a probe into its finances the watchdog said was part of a “witch hunt”.

Rights groups have long claimed they face harassment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist administration for highlighting rights abuses, including in the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Amnesty’s local bank accounts were frozen in 2020 as part of the probe, forcing the group to lay off staff and halt campaign and research work. India’s Enforcement Directorate, the agency responsible for investigating financial crimes, said Friday that Amnesty had broken foreign funding laws by directing overseas contributions to expand its local operations.

In a statement, it said Amnesty India had been fined $6.5 million for receiving illegal foreign contributions, while its former chief executive Aakar Patel was fined an additional $1.3 million. Amnesty did not immediately respond to the latest action by the agency.

But in 2020, the group said the freezing of its accounts was part of an “incessant witch-hunt of human rights organizations by the Government of India over unfounded and motivated allegations.”

Like in Russia under President Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban’s Hungary, critics say Modi’s government has sought to pressure rights groups by heavily scrutinising their finances and clamping down on foreign funding.

In 2015, the year after Modi took office, the Indian government froze the bank accounts of environmental organisation Greenpeace’s India unit.

Narendra Modi Kashmir Amnesty International Indian PM funding probe India fines

