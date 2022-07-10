AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Economy now out of the woods: Ahsan

Muhammad Saleem 10 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Blaming the Imran-led government for badly damaging the national economy, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the PML-N led government had to take difficult decisions to put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

“Several things had been improved and economy was now out of danger and the country would soon be out of crisis,” he said while addressing a news conference at the PML-N Secretariat here.

He called for putting an end to extremism, intolerance and hate from politics and society. He said the incident happened to him was a reflection of the training of PTI supporters imparted by Imran Niazi. “I am directly victim to hate when a youth had opened fire at me a few years ago and the bullet is still in my body,” he said, adding: “I always think to eradicate hate from the society as the seed of hate can not be easily weeded out from the society.”

He said the people of Narowal elected him five times with a majority. He expressed gratitude to the people in and outside the country, who supported him after the incident. “I have a right to take legal action against the family but I am not going for any legal action,” he said. However, he asked the PTI workers to recognise the real face of their leader (Imran) who was using their innocent minds; they should also observe whether Imran was sincere to them. “Track record of Niazi shows that he used people,” he said, adding “Imran started using people from Majid Khan, his cousin, who had introduced him in cricket and later on, Niazi ousted him. Nawaz Sharif allotted a plot for the Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Shehbaz Sharif gave approval of the University in Mianwali.”

Ahsan further said that it was his faith that after politics of allegations and lies against his opponents, Imran Niazi would never come to power.

