AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Pakistan

IK’s ‘accountability narrative’ has lost steam, says Sherry

NNI 10 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the revelations made by Tayyaba Gul, the woman who accused former NAB chairman Justice Javed Iqbal of sexual harassment at the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting a couple of days ago, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said on Saturday that after the failure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘foreign conspiracy’ narrative, now the party’s ‘accountability’ narrative had also come crashing down.

In a series of tweets, Sherry, who is also Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, said that now even those who were quite close to Imran Khan had started speaking up against his government’s so-called accountability drive, calling it ‘vindictive’.

“They are now testifying that under the PTI government, the opposition leaders were implicated in false and fabricated cases,” Sherry said, and added that their very slogan of accountability had turned out to be ‘hollow’.

“Truth of the matter is that Imran used the anti-corruption watchdog and other agencies for settling scores against his opponents,” she alleged.

The minister demanded probe into the level of ‘interference’ made by Imran and his cabinet members in the accountability of the PTI’s political opponents. “Now those very people should also be held accountable who keep calling others ‘thieves and thugs’,” she demanded.

However, Federal Minister and PPP spokesperson Shazia Marri, on the other hand, said it was not the ‘Naya Pakistan’ Imran Khan had set out to build, but a ‘Farah Gogi Raj’. “PTI chairman’s ‘ugly face’ has been laid bare by Tayyaba during the PAC meeting,” she claimed.

She alleged that the very man who had the habit of calling others ‘corrupt’, himself turned out to be financially ‘unclean’.

Imran Khan PAC Senator Sherry Rehman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal former chairman NAB Tayyaba Gul

