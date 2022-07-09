AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat surges 5pc to one-week high

Reuters 09 Jul, 2022

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures soared by more than 5% on Friday to extend a rebound from four-month lows this week, supported by easing fears of a global recession and signs of renewed importer demand, analysts said.

Corn also rose to move further away from a seven-month low touched this week, and soybeans continued to recover from a six-month low.

“It was all about fear when we were selling,” said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for broker StoneX. “Now the market is seeing a bounce back because it realized it had gone down too far.” The most-active wheat contract on the CBOT was up 47-1/2 cents at $8.84 a bushel by 11:45 a.m. CDT (1645 GMT) and touched its highest price since July 1. CBOT corn rose 20-1/2 cents to $6.16-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans gained 22-1/2 cents to trade at $13.88 a bushel.

“Receding macro worries, and what most would regard as too low prices, set the market up for these gains,” said Robin Gore, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to the move in wheat prices.

Traders said there was market chatter about China showing interest in foreign wheat for possible import purchases. China, the world’s biggest soy importer, and unknown buyers in the week ended June 30 canceled purchases of about 465,000 tonnes of US soybeans for 2021/22, the US Department of Agriculture said in a weekly export sales report.

“Now that we have had the break in prices, look for China to come in to do some buying for soybeans, as well as for corn and wheat,” Suderman said.

Traders continued to assess weather for US Midwest corn and soybean crops ahead of a monthly US Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday. The corn crop is entering a critical phase of development.

Wheat wheat crop wheat market wheat rates

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat surges 5pc to one-week high

Parts of Karachi flooded as rains lash city

PTI releases ‘report card’ on PDM govt’s performance

GST exemption to pharma industry costs FBR over Rs101bn

Thar coal power project: PPIB approves extension of financial closing date

Country reports 19 more deaths in 24 hours: NDMA

Public Finance Management Act: Release of recurrent funds: FD unveils strategy

Billions of people rely on wild species for food, fuel, income: UN

World food prices fell in June but remain very high: FAO

IK says has no disagreements with ‘neutrals’

Technical / strength evaluation of jetty: FOTCO asked to submit afresh its proposal

Read more stories