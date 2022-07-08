Putin says global food market remains ‘tense’ amid Ukraine fallout

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the situation on the global food market will remain “tense”, amid the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at a televised meeting with officials, Putin said that Russia “will have to fulfil its obligations on food exports”.

Russia’s deployment of its armed forces to Ukraine has led to turbulence on the global grain market as Ukraine’s agricultural exports have been disrupted by a Russian blockade of its key Black Sea port, Odesa.

Russia occupies 22% of Ukraine farmland: NASA