Covid claims 9 lives ­in 24hrs

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 situation in Pakistan is once again becoming serious as in the past 24 hours the country has reported nine coronavirus deaths which is the highest number in the past four months. According to the Covid-19 data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad, in the past 24 hours, the country also reported 872 coronavirus infections which is the highest number of the past four months.

The country, on March 8, 2022, last reported nine deaths. After nine more people perished to Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours the country’s coronavirus fatalities climbed to 30,413 since the pandemic outbreak.

The country detected 872 new Covid-19 cases by carrying out a total 23,125 coronavirus tests reflecting a positivity rate of 3.77 percent. Meanwhile, 165 people are being treated in critical care units. The health authorities have reported a total 978 Covid-19 recoveries across the country taking the national tally of the recoveries to 1,501,507 since the pandemic outbreak reflecting 97.4 percent recovery level.

Health experts have attributed the ongoing spike in coronavirus cases to two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely, BA.4 and BA.5, saying that they have escape mutations that are giving them an edge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022