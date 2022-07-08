AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Safe City project: 50pc areas of Karachi to be covered in one year: AIGP

Recorder Report 08 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi, Javed Alam Odho has said that the Safe City project is progressing well and 50 percent area of Karachi will be covered in a year while entire Karachi will be covered in two years.

He also announced to start a volunteer internship programme in SITE police Station-B where workers of the factories will be given the opportunity to get knowledge of FIR system, people verification, Roznamcha etc, as part of sharing information with the general public under community policing.

He stated this while addressing the members of SITE Association of Industry. Odho said that the Police department is making efforts to provide such an atmosphere where the general public will not need the services of security guards. In response to the issue of encroachments in SITE area as highlighted by SITE Association President Abdul Rasheed, he said that it is the responsibility of the concerned SHOs to keep a vigilant eye on encroachments, illegal weapons and narcotics and take every possible step to stop them.

He further said that the bad economic situation is the reason behind increasing crimes. Industries should give employment to more people.

SITE Association Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala, speaking on the occasion, appreciated the performance of Karachi police and quoted that upon approaching Rangers, we are told that Police is performing well so contact them. He requested the AIGP to depute police personnel on the vacant pickets in SITE Area and drew his attention towards police reforms which are pending since long stating that it is high time to bring these reforms.

Motiwala further said that SITE Association is running its Command & Control Centre by hiring more than 50 guards, bearing huge expenses which is not the job of the Association and requested the AIGP to take over the system from Police personnel.

Earlier, President SITE Association Abdul Rasheed, while welcoming the chief guest, gave a brief introduction of SITE area and highlighted law and order related issues, particularly mentioning the increasing crimes and encroachments like truck stands and dhabas, in SITE area and traffic blockage at Nazimabad. He also requested to provide sanctioned strength to SITE Crime Monitoring Cell which presently stands at 39 instead of 60.

