AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
AVN 76.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
EFERT 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
EPCL 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
FCCL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
GGGL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 79.98 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.33%)
PAEL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.31%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.29%)
UNITY 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,082 Increased By 10.4 (0.25%)
BR30 14,988 Increased By 97.5 (0.65%)
KSE100 41,251 Increased By 91.3 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,693 Increased By 33 (0.21%)
Jul 07, 2022
World

New UK finance minister Zahawi says PM Johnson must go

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi told Boris Johnson to resign on Thursday, less than 48 hours after the prime minister promoted him to the job, saying the crisis engulfing the government would only get worse.

“This is not sustainable and it will only get worse, for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country,” Zahawi said on Twitter after more than 50 ministers and aides resigned from the government.

“You must do the right thing and go now.” Zahawi did not say he had resigned, but said he went to the prime minister’s office in Downing Street with cabinet colleagues on Wednesday evening to tell Johnson to “leave with dignity”.

UK defence minister urges Johnson to go, says he will stay for national security

“I am heartbroken that he hasn’t listened and that he is now undermining the incredible achievements of this government,” Zahawi said in a letter.

“The country deserves a government that is not only stable, but which acts with integrity. Prime Minister you know in your heart what the right thing to do is, and go now.”

