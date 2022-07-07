AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
AVN 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.56%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
EFERT 89.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.79%)
EPCL 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
FCCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
GGGL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 79.98 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.33%)
PAEL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PRL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.36%)
TREET 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 78.07 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.38%)
UNITY 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
WAVES 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,083 Increased By 11.1 (0.27%)
BR30 14,999 Increased By 109 (0.73%)
KSE100 41,259 Increased By 99.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,695 Increased By 35.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 extends rebound, Persimmon drags down housing stocks

Reuters 07 Jul, 2022

UK’s top share index climbed for a second day on Thursday as investors brushed aside uncertainty over the future of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while housing stocks fell after disappointing first-half deliveries from Persimmon.

By 0708 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 1.0% and the FTSE 250 midcap index, more exposed to the domestic economy, climbed 0.6%.

Sterling edged back up from two-year lows as Johnson defied pressure to quit from senior ministers and a mounting rebellion within his ruling Conservative Party.

Weak sterling boosts FTSE 100 amid political worries

Oil & gas stocks were the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, with Shell up 2.3% after the oil major said it would reverse up to $4.5 billion in writedowns on oil and gas assets after it raised its energy prices outlook.

Persimmon fell 5.8% after Britain’s second-largest housebuilder said the number of homes it delivered in the first half was lower than expected.

The broader housing index dropped 2.2% even as mortgage lender Halifax said house prices in Britain surged by 13%, the most since 2004 in the 12 months to June.

Entain, which owns the Ladbrokes and Coral betting firms, tumbled 5.7% after forecasting online gaming revenue to be flat this year, weighed down by weaker customer spending.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 extends rebound, Persimmon drags down housing stocks

Pakistan's request for LNG fails, not a single offer received

IMF explains how country can realise its export potential

Lifeline consumers spared: PD proposes massive increase in gas prices

UK's Boris Johnson will resign, BBC reports

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Blue Line, Green Line Metro Bus services in Islamabad

Brent holds above $100 in tussle between supply, recession fears

‘In the mouth of dragons’: Melting glaciers threaten Pakistan’s north

FBR slaps Rs42.3 million tax liability on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

SBP says banks/MFBs to keep selected branches open on Friday

Taliban excavate ex-leader Mullah Omar's 'getaway car'

Read more stories