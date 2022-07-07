Tresmark and Trade Foresight sign MoU

KARACHI: Tresmark and Trade Foresight have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand on data analytics and financial inclusion.

Through this alliance, Tresmark hopes to make reliable, meaningful and authentic financial, economic and trade data easily available for all relevant stakeholders-traders, associations and government bodies.

Komal Mansoor, Head of Strategy at Tresmark and Muhammad Saad Khan CEO of Trade Foresight signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

“Information and data key to better decision making. With this alliance we provide financial information and trade data which will help traders in saving significant amounts of money”, said Faisal Mamsa, CEO of Tresmark.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022