Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
07 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Dolmen City REIT 7-Jul-22 11:30
Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited 7-Jul-22 14:30
Kohat Cement Company Limited 7-Jul-22 17:00
Systems Limited 8-Jul-22 11:00
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited 13-Jul-22 15:00
Saif Power Limited 13-Jul-22 11:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited 14-Jul-22 11:00
Worldcall Telecom Limited 16-Jul-22 15:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 18-Jul-22 16:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited 25-Jul-22 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 26-Aug-22 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments