Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 07 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd         24-Jun-22   7-Jul-22
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Ltd                     5-Jul-22    8-Jul-22
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                      5-Jul-22    11-Jul-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #           7-Jul-22    13-Jul-22                                       44755
Samin Textiles Ltd *               7-Jul-22    14-Jul-22
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd #        8-Jul-22    14-Jul-22                                   14-Jul-22
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd        5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd #       11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                   18-Jul-22
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd #     11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                   18-Jul-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
PK Ltd                             12-Jul-22   18-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd #              8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                                       44761
Hashimi Can Company Ltd #          15-Jul-22   22-Jul-22                                   22-Jul-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
PK Ltd #                           18-Jul-22   25-Jul-22                                   25-Jul-22
Hinopak Motors Ltd                 20-Jul-22   28-Jul-22      NIL                          28-Jul-22
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd #   22-Jul-22   28-Jul-22                                   28-Jul-22
Exide Pakistan Ltd                 23-Jul-22   29-Jul-22      NIL                          29-Jul-22
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd     26-Jul-22   29-Jul-22      50% (F)            44764     29-Jul-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

