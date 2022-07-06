ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 5, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc.          Pakistan Nation    04-07-2022
                  Quetta         Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
OP-3              Lady           Disc.          Trans Maritime     01-07-2022
                  Serenity       Mogas          Pvt. Ltd
B-3/B-2           T Symphony     Load           Ocean World        01-07-2022
                                 Rice           Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8           Xin            Disc. Load     Cosco Shipping     04-07-2022
                  Chang Shu      Container      Lines
B-10/B-11         V Pacific      Disc. General  Legend Shipping    04-07-2022
                                 Cargo          & Logistic
B-11/B-12         HY Glory       Disc. General  Legend Shipping    03-07-2022
                                 Cargo          & Logistic
B-13/B-14         Puffin         Disc. General  Facilities         03-07-2022
                  Bulker         Cargo          Shipping Corp.
B-15/B-14         Brother        Disc. General  Sea Hawks          02-07-2022
                  Glory          Cargo          Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17         An Hai         Disc.          Bulk Shipping      27-06-2022
                  Vincent        DAP            Agency
Nmb-2             Al Davi        Disc. General  N.S Shipping       23-06-2022
                                 Cargo          Lines
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19              Sea Wolf       Load Rice      Trade Link         03-07-2022
                                                International
B-27/B-26         YM             Disc. Load     In Shipping        05-07-2022
                  Excellence     Container
B-28/B-29         Safeen         Disc. Load     Diamond            04-07-2022
                  Pioneer        Container      Shipping Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3           Shanghai       Disc. Load     Diamond            05-07-2022
                  Voyager        Container      Shipping Services
Saptl-4           Kyoto          Disc. Load     Hapag Lloyd        05-07-2022
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Puffin Bulker     05-07-2022     Disc. General                     Facilities
                                 Cargo                         Shipping Corp.
Lady Serenity     05-07-2022     Disc. Mogas                   Trans Maritime
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Saehan            05-07-2022     D/5800                            Wilhelmsen
Kostar                           Ethanol                        Ship Services
Bangkok           05-07-2022     D/L                            Ocean Network
Bridge                           Container                   Express Pakistan
G Bright          06-07-2022     D/3500                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
M.T Lahore        06-07-2022     D/70000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                     Shipping Corp.
New Raouf         06-07-2022     L/1761 Pipes                    Trans Bridge
                                                                     Logistic
Ocean Royal       06-07-2022     D/48374 Wheat                  Bulk Shipping
                                 In Bulk                               Agency
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ningbo
Express           05-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Jewel Of
Shinas            05-07-2022     Fertilizer                                 -
Al Shaffiah       05-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
Chemtrans
Arctic            05-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
Safeen
Pioneer           05-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Sana              05-07-2022     Rice                                       -
Hans Schulte      05-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Teera Bhum        05-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Northern
Dexterity         05-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Saehan         Chemicals      Wilhelmsen     July. 03, 2022
                  Kostar
MW-2                                                                      Nil
MW-4                                                                      Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Indian         Coal           Posidon        July. 03, 2022
                  Harmony
PIBT                                                                      Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Silver Joan    Palm oil       Alpine         July. 04, 2022
QICT              Maersk         Containers     Maersk Pak     July. 04, 2022
                  Brooklyn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC Pak        July. 04, 2022
                  Qingdao
QICT                                                                      Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Chemtrans AegeaMogas          Sharaf Ship    July. 04, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sterling Saga  Soyabean       Ocean Services July. 02, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Gas Zeus       LPG            M.Int’l        July. 04, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Bangkok Bridge    Containers     Maersk                        July. 05, 2022
MSC Qingdao       Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
EXPECTED Departures
Saehan Kostar     Chemicals      Wilhelmsen                    July. 05, 2022
Maersk Brooklyn   Containers     Maersk Pak                                 -
Indian Harmony    Coal           Posidon                                    -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Captain
Haddock           Coal           Sinotrans                     July. 05, 2022
Bow Neon          Acetic Acid    Alpine                                     -
Crimson Jade      Gas oil        Alpine                     Waiting for berth
Torm Elise        Mogas          Transmarine                                -
Al-Jalaa          Furnace oil    PNSC                                       -
Mega              Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
BW Matsuyama      Soyabean       Ocean Services                             -
Onex Precious     Mogas          Transmarine                                -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Detroit           Containers     Maersk Pak                    July. 05, 2022
=============================================================================

