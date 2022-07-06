Markets
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 5, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 04-07-2022
Quetta Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
OP-3 Lady Disc. Trans Maritime 01-07-2022
Serenity Mogas Pvt. Ltd
B-3/B-2 T Symphony Load Ocean World 01-07-2022
Rice Pvt. Ltd
B-9/B-8 Xin Disc. Load Cosco Shipping 04-07-2022
Chang Shu Container Lines
B-10/B-11 V Pacific Disc. General Legend Shipping 04-07-2022
Cargo & Logistic
B-11/B-12 HY Glory Disc. General Legend Shipping 03-07-2022
Cargo & Logistic
B-13/B-14 Puffin Disc. General Facilities 03-07-2022
Bulker Cargo Shipping Corp.
B-15/B-14 Brother Disc. General Sea Hawks 02-07-2022
Glory Cargo Pvt. Ltd
B-16/B-17 An Hai Disc. Bulk Shipping 27-06-2022
Vincent DAP Agency
Nmb-2 Al Davi Disc. General N.S Shipping 23-06-2022
Cargo Lines
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-19 Sea Wolf Load Rice Trade Link 03-07-2022
International
B-27/B-26 YM Disc. Load In Shipping 05-07-2022
Excellence Container
B-28/B-29 Safeen Disc. Load Diamond 04-07-2022
Pioneer Container Shipping Services
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3 Shanghai Disc. Load Diamond 05-07-2022
Voyager Container Shipping Services
Saptl-4 Kyoto Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 05-07-2022
Express Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Puffin Bulker 05-07-2022 Disc. General Facilities
Cargo Shipping Corp.
Lady Serenity 05-07-2022 Disc. Mogas Trans Maritime
Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Saehan 05-07-2022 D/5800 Wilhelmsen
Kostar Ethanol Ship Services
Bangkok 05-07-2022 D/L Ocean Network
Bridge Container Express Pakistan
G Bright 06-07-2022 D/3500 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services
M.T Lahore 06-07-2022 D/70000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
New Raouf 06-07-2022 L/1761 Pipes Trans Bridge
Logistic
Ocean Royal 06-07-2022 D/48374 Wheat Bulk Shipping
In Bulk Agency
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ningbo
Express 05-07-2022 Container Ship -
Jewel Of
Shinas 05-07-2022 Fertilizer -
Al Shaffiah 05-07-2022 Tanker -
Chemtrans
Arctic 05-07-2022 Tanker -
Safeen
Pioneer 05-07-2022 Container Ship -
Sana 05-07-2022 Rice -
Hans Schulte 05-07-2022 Container Ship -
Teera Bhum 05-07-2022 Container Ship -
Northern
Dexterity 05-07-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Saehan Chemicals Wilhelmsen July. 03, 2022
Kostar
MW-2 Nil
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Indian Coal Posidon July. 03, 2022
Harmony
PIBT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine July. 04, 2022
QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak July. 04, 2022
Brooklyn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak July. 04, 2022
Qingdao
QICT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Chemtrans AegeaMogas Sharaf Ship July. 04, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sterling Saga Soyabean Ocean Services July. 02, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Gas Zeus LPG M.Int’l July. 04, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Bangkok Bridge Containers Maersk July. 05, 2022
MSC Qingdao Containers MSC Pak -
EXPECTED Departures
Saehan Kostar Chemicals Wilhelmsen July. 05, 2022
Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak -
Indian Harmony Coal Posidon -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Captain
Haddock Coal Sinotrans July. 05, 2022
Bow Neon Acetic Acid Alpine -
Crimson Jade Gas oil Alpine Waiting for berth
Torm Elise Mogas Transmarine -
Al-Jalaa Furnace oil PNSC -
Mega Palm oil Alpine -
BW Matsuyama Soyabean Ocean Services -
Onex Precious Mogas Transmarine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk
Detroit Containers Maersk Pak July. 05, 2022
=============================================================================
