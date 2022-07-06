KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (July 5, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc. Pakistan Nation 04-07-2022 Quetta Crude Oil Shipping Corp. OP-3 Lady Disc. Trans Maritime 01-07-2022 Serenity Mogas Pvt. Ltd B-3/B-2 T Symphony Load Ocean World 01-07-2022 Rice Pvt. Ltd B-9/B-8 Xin Disc. Load Cosco Shipping 04-07-2022 Chang Shu Container Lines B-10/B-11 V Pacific Disc. General Legend Shipping 04-07-2022 Cargo & Logistic B-11/B-12 HY Glory Disc. General Legend Shipping 03-07-2022 Cargo & Logistic B-13/B-14 Puffin Disc. General Facilities 03-07-2022 Bulker Cargo Shipping Corp. B-15/B-14 Brother Disc. General Sea Hawks 02-07-2022 Glory Cargo Pvt. Ltd B-16/B-17 An Hai Disc. Bulk Shipping 27-06-2022 Vincent DAP Agency Nmb-2 Al Davi Disc. General N.S Shipping 23-06-2022 Cargo Lines ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-19 Sea Wolf Load Rice Trade Link 03-07-2022 International B-27/B-26 YM Disc. Load In Shipping 05-07-2022 Excellence Container B-28/B-29 Safeen Disc. Load Diamond 04-07-2022 Pioneer Container Shipping Services ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-3 Shanghai Disc. Load Diamond 05-07-2022 Voyager Container Shipping Services Saptl-4 Kyoto Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 05-07-2022 Express Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Puffin Bulker 05-07-2022 Disc. General Facilities Cargo Shipping Corp. Lady Serenity 05-07-2022 Disc. Mogas Trans Maritime Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Saehan 05-07-2022 D/5800 Wilhelmsen Kostar Ethanol Ship Services Bangkok 05-07-2022 D/L Ocean Network Bridge Container Express Pakistan G Bright 06-07-2022 D/3500 Alpine Marine Chemical Services M.T Lahore 06-07-2022 D/70000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Corp. New Raouf 06-07-2022 L/1761 Pipes Trans Bridge Logistic Ocean Royal 06-07-2022 D/48374 Wheat Bulk Shipping In Bulk Agency ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ningbo Express 05-07-2022 Container Ship - Jewel Of Shinas 05-07-2022 Fertilizer - Al Shaffiah 05-07-2022 Tanker - Chemtrans Arctic 05-07-2022 Tanker - Safeen Pioneer 05-07-2022 Container Ship - Sana 05-07-2022 Rice - Hans Schulte 05-07-2022 Container Ship - Teera Bhum 05-07-2022 Container Ship - Northern Dexterity 05-07-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Saehan Chemicals Wilhelmsen July. 03, 2022 Kostar MW-2 Nil MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Indian Coal Posidon July. 03, 2022 Harmony PIBT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Silver Joan Palm oil Alpine July. 04, 2022 QICT Maersk Containers Maersk Pak July. 04, 2022 Brooklyn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2ND CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Pak July. 04, 2022 Qingdao QICT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Chemtrans AegeaMogas Sharaf Ship July. 04, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sterling Saga Soyabean Ocean Services July. 02, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Gas Zeus LPG M.Int’l July. 04, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Bangkok Bridge Containers Maersk July. 05, 2022 MSC Qingdao Containers MSC Pak - EXPECTED Departures Saehan Kostar Chemicals Wilhelmsen July. 05, 2022 Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk Pak - Indian Harmony Coal Posidon - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Captain Haddock Coal Sinotrans July. 05, 2022 Bow Neon Acetic Acid Alpine - Crimson Jade Gas oil Alpine Waiting for berth Torm Elise Mogas Transmarine - Al-Jalaa Furnace oil PNSC - Mega Palm oil Alpine - BW Matsuyama Soyabean Ocean Services - Onex Precious Mogas Transmarine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Detroit Containers Maersk Pak July. 05, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022