ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Commodities drag Toronto stocks lower on recession fears

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

Canada’s main stocks index slid more than 1% on Tuesday, caught in a bigger market selloff as global recession worries came to the fore, while energy stocks dived along with oil prices.

The resource-heavy S&P/TSX composite index fell 1.7% to 18,710.74 in morning trading.

Energy stocks tumbled 5.8%, tracking sharp losses in crude prices as concerns about a possible global recession outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by an expected production cut in Norway.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, declined 4.4% as gold and copper prices all lost ground.

Overall, the global mood was downbeat with investors selling stocks, commodities and emerging markets assets while seeking safety in government bonds as surging European gas prices fuelled worries about a further upswing in inflation and aggressive central bank actions to tame it.

“The risk is that inflation expectations are rising fast and driving second-round inflationary effects that will require central banks to tighten even more than they or the market currently conceives,” analysts at Saxo Bank wrote in a note.

Worries about soaring inflation, aggressive interest rate hikes, China’s slowing economy and the Ukraine conflict all drove the benchmark to its worst quarterly performance since March 2020 last week.

A Bank of Canada survey showed on Monday consumer inflation expectations hit fresh highs in the short-term and rose “significantly” over the long-term, bolstering calls for a very rare 75-basis point rate increase.

However, the tech and healthcare sectors, seen as more immune to economic cycles, rose.

TSX Toronto stocks Canada’s main stocks index Toronto stocks exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Commodities drag Toronto stocks lower on recession fears

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $250mn in June, up 32% month-on-month

Incumbent rulers will offer bases to US, recognise Israel if given chance: Imran Khan

Energy tariff: PM approves summary of phase-wise increase

With inflation running high, majority expects SBP to hike key interest rate by at least 100bps

Oil drops $6 as recession fears deepen demand concerns

Covid-related restrictions: NCOC issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

ATC approves 7-day physical remand of Babar Ghauri

KSE-100 falls 0.59% amid low volumes

China touts Afghan trade and investment plans after quake

Oil may collapse to $65 by year-end amid concerns of demand-crippling recession: Citigroup

Read more stories