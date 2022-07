ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader and Member of the National Assembly Ehsanullah Reki on Monday took oath as a Minister of State.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to Reki in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Reki was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-270 (Panjgur-cum-Washuk-cum-Awaran) as a candidate of the BAP in the 2018 general elections.

