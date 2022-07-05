Marcos vows to boost Philippines’ grains output to avert food crisis

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr vowed on Monday to do what it takes to boost his country’s rice and corn production, seeking to reduce reliance on imports and avoid being hit hard by a food crisis now looming across the world.

Marcos, who was sworn in as president last week and has appointed himself agriculture minister, said the Philippines - the world’s second-biggest rice importer - was now at a disadvantageous position over its food supply.

“When we look around the world, everyone is preparing for it,” Marcos said during a meeting with senior agriculture officials, referring to the food crisis.