ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Shark kills 1 Austrian, 1 Romanian tourist in Egypt’s Red Sea

AFP 04 Jul, 2022

CAIRO: Two women, one Austrian and the other Romanian, were killed in a shark attack this week off the coast of Egypt, Egypt’s environment ministry and the tourists’ respective foreign ministries said Sunday.

“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area south of Hurghada on the Red Sea, the Egyptian ministry said Sunday on Facebook, reporting that both died.

Austrian news agency APA said one of the women was a 68-year-old from the country’s Tyrol region who was holidaying in Egypt.

Austria’s foreign ministry confirmed to AFP Sunday “the death of an Austrian citizen in Egypt”, without providing further details.

Citing information received from Egyptian authorities, Romania’s foreign ministry confirmed to AFP on Sunday “the death of a Romanian citizen” which “appeared” to have been caused by a “shark attack” off Hurghada.

Shark Shark kills Egypt’s Red Sea

Comments

1000 characters

Shark kills 1 Austrian, 1 Romanian tourist in Egypt’s Red Sea

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Finally, beleaguered Sri Lanka grinds to a halt

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Eid-ul-Azha holidays announced

Developers let Chinese farmers pay for homes with watermelons

Read more stories