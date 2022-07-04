ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Wang urges Myanmar ‘junta’ to hold talks with opponents

AFP 04 Jul, 2022

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister called for Myanmar’s ‘’junta’’ to hold talks with its opponents Sunday during his first visit to the country since the 2021 coup that plunged it into turmoil.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China expects all parties in Myanmar to “adhere to rational consultation” and “strive to achieve political reconciliation”. Wang also told counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin that “China sincerely hopes that Myanmar will be politically and socially stable,” according to a statement on the foreign ministry’s website.

In Beijing’s highest-profile visit to Myanmar since the putsch, Wang is attending a foreign ministers’ meeting with representatives from Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam attending. His comments follow a junta spokesman indicating last week that talks between the military and ousted leader Suu Kyi to resolve the chaos were “not impossible”. Myanmar’s spiralling civil violence has sparked concern from its neighbours, with a regional envoy visiting to try to kickstart talks between the army and its opponents.

Wang Yi Myanmar Myanmar junta Wunna Maung Lwin

Comments

1000 characters

Wang urges Myanmar ‘junta’ to hold talks with opponents

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Finally, beleaguered Sri Lanka grinds to a halt

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Eid-ul-Azha holidays announced

Developers let Chinese farmers pay for homes with watermelons

Read more stories