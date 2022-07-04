Wang urges Myanmar ‘junta’ to hold talks with opponents

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister called for Myanmar’s ‘’junta’’ to hold talks with its opponents Sunday during his first visit to the country since the 2021 coup that plunged it into turmoil.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China expects all parties in Myanmar to “adhere to rational consultation” and “strive to achieve political reconciliation”. Wang also told counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin that “China sincerely hopes that Myanmar will be politically and socially stable,” according to a statement on the foreign ministry’s website.

In Beijing’s highest-profile visit to Myanmar since the putsch, Wang is attending a foreign ministers’ meeting with representatives from Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam attending. His comments follow a junta spokesman indicating last week that talks between the military and ousted leader Suu Kyi to resolve the chaos were “not impossible”. Myanmar’s spiralling civil violence has sparked concern from its neighbours, with a regional envoy visiting to try to kickstart talks between the army and its opponents.