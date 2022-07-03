Covid-19 flaring again

It is a highly disturbing fact that Pakistan’s city of teeming millions is a witnessing the highest Covid-19 positivity rates in the countries for quite a few days. In other words, Karachi is in the grip of Covid-19.

But people seem to have thrown caution to the wind, although there’s an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 positivity cases in this city, which is also known as the country’s economic and financial hub.

In his appeal to the entire nation, federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel has called for “strict” implementation of Covid-19 SOPs but not many have positively responded to his call as the city’s thoroughfares, public and private sector offices, businesses of all types hardly reflect observance of Covid-19 SOPs.

Having said that, I would urge people to understand the fact that Covid-19 is flaring again in the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Hence the need for taking all safety and precautionary measures without any loss of time.

Shahid Waqar (Karachi)

