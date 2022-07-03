ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Opinion

Covid-19 flaring again

Shahid Waqar 03 Jul, 2022

It is a highly disturbing fact that Pakistan’s city of teeming millions is a witnessing the highest Covid-19 positivity rates in the countries for quite a few days. In other words, Karachi is in the grip of Covid-19.

But people seem to have thrown caution to the wind, although there’s an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 positivity cases in this city, which is also known as the country’s economic and financial hub.

In his appeal to the entire nation, federal health minister Abdul Qadir Patel has called for “strict” implementation of Covid-19 SOPs but not many have positively responded to his call as the city’s thoroughfares, public and private sector offices, businesses of all types hardly reflect observance of Covid-19 SOPs.

Having said that, I would urge people to understand the fact that Covid-19 is flaring again in the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Hence the need for taking all safety and precautionary measures without any loss of time.

Shahid Waqar (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Abdul Qadir Patel COVID 19 Covid SOPs Covid positivity cases

Shahid Waqar

