Markets
Shipping Intelligence
02 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 01, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Bow Disc Gac Pakistan 30-06-2022
Trident Chemical Pvt. Ltd
OP-2 Energy Disc Alpine Marine 26-06-2022
Centaur Mogas Services
OP-3 Silver Disc Palm Alpine Marine 29-06-2022
Joan Oil Services
B-2 Valentine Load Alpine Marine 28-06-2022
Ethanol Services
B-4 Jewel of Disc Bulk Shipping 28-06-2022
Shinas DAP Agency
B-5 Huayang Disc General Facilities Shiping
Rose Cargo Ag.Pvt. Ltd 28-06-2022
B-6/B-7 OEL Disc Load East Wind Shipping
Kedarnath Container Company 30-06-2022
B-8/B-9 TS Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 29-06-2022
Kelang Container Agency
B-16/B-17 An Hai Disc Bulk Shipping 27-06-2022
Vincent DAP Agency
Nmb-1 Al Load N.S Shipping 16-06-2022
Murtaza Goats Lines
Nmb-1 Reza Load Al Faizan 21-06-2022
Rice International
Nmb-1 Marven Load N.S Shipping 27-06-2022
Rice Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 Pioneer Load Ocean World 29-06-2022
Harmony Corn Pvt. Ltd
B-21 Sana Load Baluchistan Shipping
Rice Co Pvt. Ltd 28-06-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 01-07-2022
Busan Container Agency
Saptl-4 Kmtc Disc Load United Marine 30-06-2022
Delhi Container Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Bow 01-07-2022 Disc. Chemical Gac Pakistan
Trident Pvt. Ltd
Valentine 01-07-2022 Load Ethanol Alpine Marine
Services
TS 01-07-2022 Disc. Load Sharaf Shipping
Kelang Container Agency
Silver 01-07-2022 Disc.Palm Alpine Marine
Joan Oil Services
Kmtc 01-07-2022 Disc. Load United Marine
Delhi Container Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chemtrans 01-07-2022 D/60000 Mogas Alpine Marine
Aegean Services
Al Shaffiah 01-07-2022 D/18755 Chemical Wilhelmsen
Ship Services
Chemtrans 01-07-2022 D/L Container Alpine Marine
Arctic Services
Msc Malin 01-07-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
RDO
Endeavour 01-07-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
T 01-07-2022 L/12000 Rice Ocean World
Sympony Pvt, Ltd
Bao 01-07-2022 D/550 General Sea Hawks Asia
Quan Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd
Ncc 02-07-2022 D/29134 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Tabuk Pvt. Ltd
Saehan 02-07-2022 D/5800 Chemical Wilhelmsen
Kostar Ship Services
Cosco 02-07-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Thailand Lines Pakistan
Northern 02-07-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Dexterity Pakistan
Long Beach
Trader 02-07-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Jolly 02-07-2022 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Titanio Transport
Broher 02-07-2022 D/11951 General Sea Hawk
Glory Cargo Pvt. Ltd
Puffin 02-07-2022 D/52354 General Facilities
Bulker Cargo Shipping
`` Ag. Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Oocl New
York 01-07-2022 Container Ship -
Kara Sea 01-07-2022 Tanker -
Mol
Generosity 01-07-2022 Container Ship -
Livarden 01-07-2022 Tanker -
M.T
Shalamar 01-07-2022 Tanker -
Htk
Lavender 01-07-2022 Barite Lumps -
Chipolbrok
Galaxy 01-07-2022 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments