Recorder Report 02 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 01, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Bow            Disc           Gac Pakistan       30-06-2022
                  Trident        Chemical       Pvt. Ltd
OP-2              Energy         Disc           Alpine Marine      26-06-2022
                  Centaur        Mogas          Services
OP-3              Silver         Disc Palm      Alpine Marine      29-06-2022
                  Joan           Oil            Services
B-2               Valentine      Load           Alpine Marine      28-06-2022
                                 Ethanol        Services
B-4               Jewel of       Disc           Bulk Shipping      28-06-2022
                  Shinas         DAP            Agency
B-5               Huayang        Disc General   Facilities Shiping
                  Rose           Cargo          Ag.Pvt. Ltd        28-06-2022
B-6/B-7           OEL            Disc Load      East Wind Shipping
                  Kedarnath      Container      Company            30-06-2022
B-8/B-9           TS             Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping    29-06-2022
                  Kelang         Container      Agency
B-16/B-17         An Hai         Disc           Bulk Shipping      27-06-2022
                  Vincent        DAP            Agency
Nmb-1             Al             Load           N.S Shipping       16-06-2022
                  Murtaza        Goats          Lines
Nmb-1             Reza           Load           Al Faizan          21-06-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-1             Marven         Load           N.S Shipping       27-06-2022
                                 Rice            Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              Pioneer        Load           Ocean World        29-06-2022
                   Harmony       Corn           Pvt. Ltd
B-21              Sana           Load           Baluchistan Shipping
                                 Rice           Co Pvt. Ltd        28-06-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2/3         Hyundai        Disc Load      United Marine      01-07-2022
                  Busan          Container      Agency
Saptl-4           Kmtc           Disc Load      United Marine      30-06-2022
                  Delhi          Container      Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Bow               01-07-2022     Disc. Chemical                  Gac Pakistan
Trident                                                              Pvt. Ltd
Valentine         01-07-2022     Load Ethanol                   Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
TS                01-07-2022     Disc. Load                   Sharaf Shipping
Kelang                           Container                             Agency
Silver            01-07-2022     Disc.Palm                      Alpine Marine
Joan                              Oil                                Services
Kmtc              01-07-2022     Disc. Load                     United Marine
 Delhi                           Container                             Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chemtrans         01-07-2022     D/60000 Mogas                  Alpine Marine
 Aegean                                                              Services
Al Shaffiah       01-07-2022     D/18755 Chemical                  Wilhelmsen
                                                                Ship Services
Chemtrans         01-07-2022     D/L Container                  Alpine Marine
Arctic                                                               Services
Msc Malin         01-07-2022     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
RDO
Endeavour         01-07-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
T                 01-07-2022     L/12000 Rice                     Ocean World
Sympony                                                              Pvt, Ltd
Bao               01-07-2022     D/550 General                 Sea Hawks Asia
Quan                             Cargo                        Global Pvt. Ltd
Ncc               02-07-2022     D/29134 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
Tabuk                                                                Pvt. Ltd
Saehan            02-07-2022     D/5800 Chemical                   Wilhelmsen
 Kostar                                                         Ship Services
Cosco             02-07-2022     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Thailand                                                       Lines Pakistan
Northern          02-07-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
 Dexterity                                                           Pakistan
Long Beach
Trader            02-07-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Jolly             02-07-2022     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
Titanio                                                             Transport
Broher            02-07-2022     D/11951 General                     Sea Hawk
Glory                             Cargo                              Pvt. Ltd
Puffin            02-07-2022     D/52354 General                   Facilities
 Bulker                           Cargo                              Shipping
                  ``                                             Ag. Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Oocl New
York              01-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Kara Sea          01-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
Mol
Generosity        01-07-2022     Container Ship                             -
Livarden          01-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
M.T
Shalamar          01-07-2022     Tanker                                     -
Htk
Lavender          01-07-2022     Barite Lumps                               -
Chipolbrok
Galaxy            01-07-2022     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================

