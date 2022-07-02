KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (July 01, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Bow Disc Gac Pakistan 30-06-2022 Trident Chemical Pvt. Ltd OP-2 Energy Disc Alpine Marine 26-06-2022 Centaur Mogas Services OP-3 Silver Disc Palm Alpine Marine 29-06-2022 Joan Oil Services B-2 Valentine Load Alpine Marine 28-06-2022 Ethanol Services B-4 Jewel of Disc Bulk Shipping 28-06-2022 Shinas DAP Agency B-5 Huayang Disc General Facilities Shiping Rose Cargo Ag.Pvt. Ltd 28-06-2022 B-6/B-7 OEL Disc Load East Wind Shipping Kedarnath Container Company 30-06-2022 B-8/B-9 TS Disc Load Sharaf Shipping 29-06-2022 Kelang Container Agency B-16/B-17 An Hai Disc Bulk Shipping 27-06-2022 Vincent DAP Agency Nmb-1 Al Load N.S Shipping 16-06-2022 Murtaza Goats Lines Nmb-1 Reza Load Al Faizan 21-06-2022 Rice International Nmb-1 Marven Load N.S Shipping 27-06-2022 Rice Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 Pioneer Load Ocean World 29-06-2022 Harmony Corn Pvt. Ltd B-21 Sana Load Baluchistan Shipping Rice Co Pvt. Ltd 28-06-2022 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2/3 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 01-07-2022 Busan Container Agency Saptl-4 Kmtc Disc Load United Marine 30-06-2022 Delhi Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Bow 01-07-2022 Disc. Chemical Gac Pakistan Trident Pvt. Ltd Valentine 01-07-2022 Load Ethanol Alpine Marine Services TS 01-07-2022 Disc. Load Sharaf Shipping Kelang Container Agency Silver 01-07-2022 Disc.Palm Alpine Marine Joan Oil Services Kmtc 01-07-2022 Disc. Load United Marine Delhi Container Agency ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chemtrans 01-07-2022 D/60000 Mogas Alpine Marine Aegean Services Al Shaffiah 01-07-2022 D/18755 Chemical Wilhelmsen Ship Services Chemtrans 01-07-2022 D/L Container Alpine Marine Arctic Services Msc Malin 01-07-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan RDO Endeavour 01-07-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd T 01-07-2022 L/12000 Rice Ocean World Sympony Pvt, Ltd Bao 01-07-2022 D/550 General Sea Hawks Asia Quan Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd Ncc 02-07-2022 D/29134 Mogas Gac Pakistan Tabuk Pvt. Ltd Saehan 02-07-2022 D/5800 Chemical Wilhelmsen Kostar Ship Services Cosco 02-07-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Thailand Lines Pakistan Northern 02-07-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Dexterity Pakistan Long Beach Trader 02-07-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Jolly 02-07-2022 D/L Container Eastern Sea Titanio Transport Broher 02-07-2022 D/11951 General Sea Hawk Glory Cargo Pvt. Ltd Puffin 02-07-2022 D/52354 General Facilities Bulker Cargo Shipping `` Ag. Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Oocl New York 01-07-2022 Container Ship - Kara Sea 01-07-2022 Tanker - Mol Generosity 01-07-2022 Container Ship - Livarden 01-07-2022 Tanker - M.T Shalamar 01-07-2022 Tanker - Htk Lavender 01-07-2022 Barite Lumps - Chipolbrok Galaxy 01-07-2022 General Cargo - =============================================================================

