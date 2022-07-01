Parade Ground rally: ICT issues NOC to PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a one-day public rally on July 2 at Parade Ground.

According to the NOC issued by the ICT, an application was moved by the PTI seeking to allow the Jalsa on July 2 at Parade Ground. The application has been examined at length.

Reports were called from Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Islamabad, wherein, the threat with respect to the security of Imran Khan, ex-prime minister, Chairman, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and political gathering in Islamabad has been mentioned.

It says that the directions of the Supreme Court have also been perused, wherein, the Supreme Court has directed that a mechanism maybe worked out with the political parties as to holding of rallies and the days and venues.

The NOC says that subsequently, the President, Central Secretariat, PTI, Islamabad, Ali Nawaz Awan submitted an undertaking with regard to the terms and conditions to be followed by him as well as the organizers of the public gathering.

It says that the gathering shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and adjoining areas e.g. Right to Freedom of Movement (Article 15), Right to Freedom of trade and business (Article 18), Right to Education (Article 25-A) hence no road including Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road and service roads shall be blocked.

It further says that gathering should not block the Islamabad Expressway at any cost owing to any reason whatsoever, since this is a main artery of the city including providing access to the airport and north-bound as well as west-bound motorways. The gathering shall end at 12:00 midnight (night between 2nd and 3rd July 2022). It will be our (organizer’s) duty to ensure the dispersal after the close of event, it says.

Adding that no object of lethal or non-lethal force including batons of any size would be wielded by any participant of the gathering nor any participant shall indulge in violence or clashes. In case of any such incidence of clashes/violence the organizers shall be held responsible.

This permission is for a public gathering, and permission for a sit-in is not granted. Organizers are bound to ensure that the participants do not spend the night or subsequent nights there and dispersed peacefully.

It is reiterated that Section 144 is imposed on gathering of persons in the one-kilometer radius of Red Zone and you will ensure that no participant enters there. The NOC says that organizers shall be responsible for the internal security arrangement of the participants.

And the list of the participants shall be shared with the local police in advance. No damage shall be caused to the public or private property and in case of any such damage, the organizer will be held responsible.

It says that anti-state, anti-religious, or anti-ideology of Pakistan slogans or speeches shall not be made. For safety of the general public, maintenance of law and order at the venue, the ICT Police and Law Enforcement Agencies shall not be obstructed to check/ search of any vehicle/ person coming to attend the gathering anywhere in ICT.

Threat perception/source reports shall be shared with the organizers from time to time by the ICT administration on which the organizers shall take enhanced security measures. The main stage of the gathering and the venue shall be technically swept by the Bomb Disposal Squad and ICT Police. If because of violation of any term/condition, situation arise which may resort to use of force, the organizers will be responsible for any causality, if occurs.

In case of violation of any of the above terms and conditions, the organizers shall be liable to face legal proceedings and NOC shall automatically stand cancelled. This permission/NOC is subject to the permission/NOC by the Staff Duties Directorate, GHQ, Rawalpindi for usage of Parade Ground.

