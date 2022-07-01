ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
ASC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
AVN 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
GGL 16.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.91%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
PRL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
PTC 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SNGP 34.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
TREET 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.19%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
YOUW 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.96%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22 (0.54%)
BR30 15,026 Decreased By -95.4 (-0.63%)
KSE100 41,541 Increased By 243.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,805 Increased By 108.4 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘Longstanding demand of Sindh’s business community’: FPCCI exhorts govt to upgrade Sukkur airport

Recorder Report 01 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, the president of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has said the federal government should decisively proceed towards enabling Sukkur airport to handle international flights, which happens to be a longstanding demand of the business community of Sindh province.

He pointed out that Sukkur has proximity to eight big or small districts of Sindh that are at a drive of merely 30-45 minutes, and the city has all the potential to be an important spot for promoting business, industrial and trade activities. Upgrading the Sukkur airport will result in economic betterment of the entire province.

Irfan Sheikh said that Sukkur is not too far from Khairpur and the Khairpur Special Economic Zone (KSEZ). It’s in the interest of the KSEZ that the Sukkur airport has direct international flights because that will facilitate international investors.

He added that when the KSEZ starts its operations and finds itself without an international airport in close proximity, the zone’s prospects and potential will be adversely affected.

The FPCCI chief urged Khawaja Saad Rafique, the federal aviation minister, to instruct the officials concerned in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to prepare the feasibility and come up with a practical timeframe to transform Sukkur airport into an international one.

He appreciated the aviation minister’s directives to CAA to design a better and efficient flight schedule to facilitate domestic flights to and from the Sukkur airport in order to benefit the business community of Sukkur and the eight nearby districts collectively.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FPCCI international flights business community Sindh’s business community Sukkur airport

Comments

1000 characters

‘Longstanding demand of Sindh’s business community’: FPCCI exhorts govt to upgrade Sukkur airport

Wide spectrum of renewable energy projects: Chinese co shows interest in investment

Pakistan Country Economic Memorandum: Non-mobilisation of talent, resources stunts growth: World Bank

IPPs appoint Ramday as arbitrator

Afghan coal only: Sahiwal Coal, China Hub to be treated as bonded warehouses

POL products’ prices further jacked up

S&P 500 wobbles to the end of its worst first-half since 1970

LTO Karachi shows remarkable achievement

Political situation, NAB chief’s appointment: PM asks Zardari to help evolve consensus among allies

Controversial election of CM: LHC orders vote recount to end Punjab impasse

Imran urges SC to issue stay order

Read more stories