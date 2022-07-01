ANL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Technology

Systems Limited and IBM co-host Transcend 2022

Press Release 01 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: The recent technological shift urged businesses to capture digital transformation’s value. The business community is fated to adopt the perks of digitalization sooner or later.

Systems Limited, a global technology services provider, collaborated with IBM to host Transcend 2022 at a local hotel in Karachi to introduce the promising implications of digital transformation in today’s world to the business landscape in Pakistan.

It was attended by prominent executives from banking, retail, and other verticals, along with the IT experts of IBM and Systems Limited. The focal discussion was how technologies around Cloud, AI and security are integral for organisations to adapt and flourish in this era.

Javeria Fahad, Head of Marketing at Systems Limited, instigated the event with a welcome note to the guests. She highlighted the prolific collaboration of Systems Limited and IBM in enabling the business landscape of Pakistan with innovative digital solutions and emphasized digital transformation as a need of the hour for the Pakistani business community.

