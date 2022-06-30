ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
ASL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FNEL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.26%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.59%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
PTC 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.36%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.99%)
TPLP 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.4%)
TREET 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
TRG 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.25%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
BR100 4,094 Increased By 15.2 (0.37%)
BR30 15,157 Increased By 35.5 (0.23%)
KSE100 41,436 Increased By 138 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,769 Increased By 72.5 (0.46%)
European stocks sink at open

AFP 30 Jun, 2022

LONDON: European stock markets tumbled at the open Thursday on resurgent fear that hefty interest rate hikes to rein in soaring inflation will spark a global recession.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 1.6 percent to 7,194.36 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dived 2.1 percent to 12,732.02 points and the Paris CAC 40 also slumped 2.1 percent to 5,903.89.

European stocks fall as recession fears overshadow China reopening cheer

The surge in inflation to multi-decade highs has forced central banks to swiftly tighten pandemic-era monetary policies.

That has dealt a massive blow to equities, threatening economic recovery from the Covid pandemic.

