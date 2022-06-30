European stocks sink at open

LONDON: European stock markets tumbled at the open Thursday on resurgent fear that hefty interest rate hikes to rein in soaring inflation will spark a global recession.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 1.6 percent to 7,194.36 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index dived 2.1 percent to 12,732.02 points and the Paris CAC 40 also slumped 2.1 percent to 5,903.89.

European stocks fall as recession fears overshadow China reopening cheer

The surge in inflation to multi-decade highs has forced central banks to swiftly tighten pandemic-era monetary policies.

That has dealt a massive blow to equities, threatening economic recovery from the Covid pandemic.