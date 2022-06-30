ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
Jun 30, 2022
Eid-ul-Azha on July 10

APP 30 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Wednesday announced that the Zul Hajj moon had not sighted at any nook and cranny of the country.

He, in a notification issued here, said Zul Hajj 1, 1443 AH would fall on Friday, July 1, and consequently, Eid-ul-Azha would be celebrated on Sunday, July 10, with religious fervor across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir.

