BOARD MEETINGS
30 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 30-Jun-2 17:00
Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-2 11:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited 30-Jun-2 15:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 1-Jul-22 15:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited 2-Jul-22 15:00
Sui Northern Gas
Pipelines Limited 2-Jul-22 15:00
The Searle Company Limited 4-Jul-22 11:00
Summit Bank Limited 5-Jul-22 11:00
IBL HealthCare Limited 5-Jul-22 11:00
National Investment Trust
Ltd (NITL)-Opene 5-Jul-22 11:30
Fauji Cement Company Limited 14-Jul-2 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 26-Aug-2 14:30
=========================================================
