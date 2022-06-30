KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== (JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Ltd 17-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd # 22-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 Silkbank Ltd 23-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 NIL 30-Jun-22 (KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 29-Jun-22 30-Jun-22 First National Equities Ltd # 23-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 1-Jul-22 Systems Ltd # 24-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 1-Jul-22 (AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank Ltd 25-Jun-22 1-Jul-22 Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Ltd 30-Jun-22 6-Jul-22 226.19% R 44740 TPL Insurance Ltd # 4-Jul-22 6-Jul-22 6-Jul-22 (SNBLTFC2) Soneri Bank Ltd 24-Jun-22 7-Jul-22 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 5-Jul-22 11-Jul-22 Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd # 7-Jul-22 13-Jul-22 13-Jul-22 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd # 8-Jul-22 14-Jul-22 14-Jul-22 (BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd 5-Jul-22 15-Jul-22 Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd # 11-Jul-22 18-Jul-22 18-Jul-22 Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd # 11-Jul-22 18-Jul-22 18-Jul-22 (CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Ltd 12-Jul-22 18-Jul-22 Nestle Pakistan Ltd # 8-Jul-22 19-Jul-22 19-Jul-22 Hashimi Can Company Ltd # 15-Jul-22 22-Jul-22 44764 Hinopak Motors Ltd 20-Jul-22 28-Jul-22 NIL 28-Jul-22 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022