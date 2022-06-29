FO rejects India’s 'mischievous' attempt to link Pakistani organisation to gruesome murder in Udaipur

The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday rejected India’s “mischievous” attempt to link the accused of the murder case in Udaipur with a Pakistani organisation.

“We have seen reports in a segment of the Indian media referring to investigations into the murder case in Udaipur, mischievously seeking to link the accused individuals — Indian nationals — to an organisation in Pakistan,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

According to a report published by the Hindustan Times, the investigation into the savage Udaipur murder revealed "links of the two self-radicalized murderers with Karachi-based Sunni Islamist organization Dawat-e-Islami, which has links with Barelvi pan-Islamic Tehreek-e-Labbaik extremist organization in Pakistan."

Hours after the Hindustan Times report was published, the FO issued a statement.

"We categorically reject any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan including by externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan," the FO said.

The statement added that such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad.