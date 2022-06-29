ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.78%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.81%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
GGL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
PACE 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
PTC 7.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 34.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.56%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.39%)
TREET 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TRG 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
UNITY 20.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.14%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,079 Decreased By -33 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,121 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -467.9 (-1.12%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -237.2 (-1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FO rejects India’s 'mischievous' attempt to link Pakistani organisation to gruesome murder in Udaipur

  • Says such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad
BR Web Desk 29 Jun, 2022

The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday rejected India’s “mischievous” attempt to link the accused of the murder case in Udaipur with a Pakistani organisation.

“We have seen reports in a segment of the Indian media referring to investigations into the murder case in Udaipur, mischievously seeking to link the accused individuals — Indian nationals — to an organisation in Pakistan,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

According to a report published by the Hindustan Times, the investigation into the savage Udaipur murder revealed "links of the two self-radicalized murderers with Karachi-based Sunni Islamist organization Dawat-e-Islami, which has links with Barelvi pan-Islamic Tehreek-e-Labbaik extremist organization in Pakistan."

Pakistan rejects India's plan to organise G20 summit in IIOJK

Hours after the Hindustan Times report was published, the FO issued a statement.

"We categorically reject any such insinuations, which are typical of the BJP-RSS ‘Hindutva’ driven Indian regime’s attempts at maligning Pakistan including by externalizing their internal issues through pointing of fingers towards Pakistan," the FO said.

The statement added that such malicious attempts will not succeed in misleading the people, either in India or abroad.

TLP Pakistan Foreign office Udaipur, Rajasthan

Comments

1000 characters

FO rejects India’s 'mischievous' attempt to link Pakistani organisation to gruesome murder in Udaipur

Govt makes a move towards Russian crude import, urges refineries to furnish analysis

PTI will hold biggest public gathering in Islamabad's history on July 2: Imran Khan

Oil prices rise for fourth day on supply worries

Rupee gains for 2nd successive session, closes near 205 against dollar

Macroeconomic imbalances challenging Pakistan’s economic growth: MoF

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices by as much as Rs15,000

KSE-100 extends losses as investors seek clarity on Finance Bill 2022

Senior Chinese diplomat arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Pakistan to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 7

Read more stories