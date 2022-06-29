ANL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
ASC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
ASL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
AVN 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.82%)
FNEL 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.24%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.77%)
PTC 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 34.58 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.07%)
TELE 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 20.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.97%)
TREET 29.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
YOUW 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 7.5 (0.18%)
BR30 15,196 Increased By 28.2 (0.19%)
KSE100 41,659 Decreased By -107 (-0.26%)
KSE30 15,879 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai, Kia raided over suspected defeat devices in Germany, shares plunge

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

BERLIN/SEOUL: German authorities have raided Hyundai and Kia over allegations that they put over 210,000 diesel vehicles with suspected illegal defeat devices onto the road, the Frankfurt state prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

The announcement sent shares of the two South Korean automakers down more than 6% on Wednesday, as investors fear it may lead to an expansion of the investigation and punitive damages.

Defeat devices are mechanisms or software that can change vehicle emissions levels, leading to disputes over whether manufacturers use them to mask the true pollution levels of their vehicles. Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to using software to cheat U.S. emissions tests on some diesel engines.

The engine software that Hyundai and Kia used is thought to have come from parts companies Bosch, and Delphi, which today is owned by the Borgwarner group, according to a statement by the prosecutor’s office.

Toyota misses May global production target, third month of shortfall

Authorities searched the business premises at eight properties in Germany and Luxembourg in an operation coordinated by the European Union agency Eurojust.

A spokesperson for Hyundai Motor Group in Seoul, representing Kia and Hyundai, confirmed the raids and said the company was working with the authorities.

Kim Joon-sung, an analyst at Meritz Securities in Seoul, said the investigation could be expanded or lead to punitive damages. But he added no issues were found when all Hyundai and Kia diesel models sold in Europe were investigated in the mid-2010s for potential manipulation of emissions.

Shares of Hyundai Motor and Kia plunged 5% and 4%, respectively, as of 0435 GMT, underperforming broader market’s 1.5% drop.

Hyundai Kia

Comments

1000 characters

Hyundai, Kia raided over suspected defeat devices in Germany, shares plunge

PM vows to end country’s current economic morass

Rs15.2bn payment: IPPs serve notice to govt

FBR set to achieve Rs6.1trn revised tax collection target

Govt decides to continue ‘minimum’ power load-shedding till Dec

Concessional power to zero-rated industry: MoC seeks FD’s support to its Rs26bn SG summary

PMD predicts heavy rains in Karachi from Friday

Cellular mobile companies: Call, data package rates hiked

World Bank for sovereign debt changes

Combined 7th, 8th reviews: MEFP received from IMF, says Miftah

July-May period: C/A deficit crosses $15bn mark

Read more stories