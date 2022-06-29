MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed suffers brain haemorrhage

KARACHI: Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) leader Kunwar Naveed Jameel suffered a brain haemorrhage on Tuesday.

According to details, the MQM-P MNA Kunwar Naveed Jameel suffered a brain haemorrhage and was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital. Media reports say that the Naveed suffered from a brain haemorrhage due to high blood pressure.

Kunwar Naveed Jameel is a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh since August 2018. Previously, he had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from April 2015 to May 2018.