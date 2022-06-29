ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
Jun 29, 2022
World

Four dead in Indian oil firm helicopter crash

Reuters 29 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: Four people died when a helicopter chartered by state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp crashed into the Arabian Sea, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. There were nine people on board when the helicopter crashed near ONGC’s rig Sagar Kiran in Mumbai High.

“Four persons rescued by Navy chopper were brought to the base unconsciously and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, they could not survive,” ONGC said, adding an inquiry had been opened. An ONGC spokesperson said the company’s offshore exploration efforts were not impacted due to the incident. He said the deceased including three ONGC employees and a contract worker.

