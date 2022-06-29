Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
29 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Interloop Limited 29-Jun-22 09:30
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 29-Jun-22 11:15
Dynea Pakistan Limited 29-Jun-22 10:30
Indus Motor Company Limited 29-Jun-22 16:00
Shield Corporation Limited 29-Jun-22 11:00
Exide Pakistan Limited 29-Jun-22 12:00
Ghandhara Industries Limited 29-Jun-22 12:00
Ghandhara Nissan Limited 29-Jun-22 10:00
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 30-Jun-22 17:00
Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-22 11:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limite 30-Jun-22 15:00
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited 1-Jul-22 15:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines
Limited 2-Jul-22 15:00
The Searle Company Limited 4-Jul-22 11:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited 14-Jul-22 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 26-Aug-22 14:30
=========================================================
