ANL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.98%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.25%)
ASL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.04%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
FNEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.89%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.52%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.17%)
MLCF 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
PACE 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.26%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.11%)
PTC 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
SNGP 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.47%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
TPL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.09%)
TPLP 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
TREET 29.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.56%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
UNITY 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.24%)
BR100 4,112 Decreased By -48 (-1.15%)
BR30 15,168 Decreased By -219.4 (-1.43%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -113 (-0.27%)
KSE30 15,934 Decreased By -75 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Berrettini pulls out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19

Reuters 28 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon, became the second top player to pull out of the Championships after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old Italian, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, withdrew from this year’s grasscourt Grand Slam on Tuesday due to the coronavirus a day after Croatian Marin Cilic, the 2017 runner-up, was forced to pull out.

“I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from @wimbledon due to a positive COVID-19 test result,” Berrettini said on Instagram hours before his first-round match against Chile’s Cristian Garin.

“I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament.”

Berrettini was seen as a leading contender to win this year’s tournament after he claimed back-to-back titles in tuneup events on grass at Stuttgart and Queen’s Club.

Berrettini retains Queen’s title to join elite club

“I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel,” the Italian added. “The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger.”

Sweden’s Elias Ymer replaced Berrettini in the men’s draw, organisers said.

The pandemic forced organisers to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon tournament but no COVID-19 restrictions are in place this year and vaccination is not mandatory for players to participate.

The All England Club has also welcomed back full capacity crowds.

“As a major event we have and continue to work in conjunction with the United Kingdom Public Health Security Agency and our Local Authority,” a club spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have maintained enhanced cleaning and hand sanitising operations, and offer full medical support for anyone feeling unwell. We are following UK guidance around assessment and isolation of any potential infectious disease.

“Our player medical team also continue to wear face masks for any consultation.”

COVID19 Matteo Berrettini grasscourt grand slam Wimbledon open Wimbledon championships

Comments

1000 characters

Berrettini pulls out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19

Pakistan hopeful of nearly $2bn inflow after IMF clubs 7th and 8th reviews

Rupee appreciates as Pakistan closer to reviving IMF bailout programme

PTI never shifted burden of inflation onto people despite IMF's pressure: Imran Khan

KSE-100 falls 0.27% amid economic uncertainty

Pakistan’s REER drops to 93.57 in May

ECP seeks Army deployment in NA-245 by-election, Sindh LG polls

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani steps down as director of telecom arm

Karachi: Woman dies as protest against load-shedding continues

At least 3 killed in attack on polio vaccination team in North Waziristan

UAE national security adviser meets Qatar's emir in second visit

Read more stories