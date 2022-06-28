ANL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.26%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.36%)
AVN 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.24%)
BOP 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.36%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.31%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.25%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
KOSM 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.13%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.93%)
PACE 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.35%)
PTC 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
TELE 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.02%)
TPL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPLP 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.45%)
TREET 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
TRG 77.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.87%)
UNITY 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.17%)
WAVES 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.54%)
BR30 15,225 Decreased By -162.1 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,750 Decreased By -128.7 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,953 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ukraine’s Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild parents’ home

Reuters 28 Jun, 2022

Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina said she will use her prize money from Wimbledon to help rebuild her parents’ home after it was bombed during the Russian invasion.

Kalinina said her parents are now staying at her apartment while the rebuilding work takes place at their home in Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in late March.

The town, near the capital Kyiv, was heavily damaged at the start of the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”. “Their house was attacked.

There are huge holes in the house. There are no apartments anymore,“ said Kalinina, who is seeded 29th at the grasscourt Grand Slam. “So now this home is getting rebuilt, so they can’t live there. They live in my apartment where I’m living with my husband. “Now they are at home safe, they have everything. I’m grateful that they have the opportunities to live, and I am playing tennis.”

Wimbledon banned players from Russia and Belarus from playing at this year’s tournament following the invasion.

After beating Anna Bondar 4-6 6-2 6-4 in the first round Kalinina will next face compatriot Lesia Tsurenko, who said winning or losing tennis matches was not a priority for her while her hometown Kyiv comes under renewed attack.

Wimbledon open for business, not quite as usual

For Kalinina, however, each victory is a way of helping families in Ukraine survive the war. “It’s hard to focus, but for me it matters if I win or if I lose,” the 25-year-old said.

“I’m helping my grandmother and grandfather, who are in occupied territory now.

“The more I win, I’m helping other families and other people. It’s a privilege to play here, it’s a privilege to play every tournament. If you go further, you earn more money … For me, that matters.

“I’m not a superstar so I’m helping with what I can. And it’s a lot to them, and for me that’s huge motivation to play.”

Wimbledon Russian invasion of Ukraine Anhelina Kalinina

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild parents’ home

Inching closer: Pakistan receives combined IMF targets for 7th, 8th reviews

Intra-day update: Rupee posts gain as Pakistan receives IMF targets

India bans Twitter accounts of several Pakistani embassies

Karachi: Woman dies as protest against load-shedding continues

Moody's says Russia defaulted on debt

India rupee hits record low on higher global crude prices

46 migrants found dead in tractor-trailer in Texas

NA: Amendments to finance bill may be presented today

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Read more stories