US strike targets leader of Al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria: Centcom

AFP 28 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: The US military said it carried out a “kinetic strike” targeting a leader of the Hurras al-Din group, an Al-Qaeda affiliate, in the Syrian province of Idlib on Monday.

“Abu Hamzah al Yemeni was traveling alone on a motorcycle at the time of the strike,” US Central Command said in a statement, adding that an “initial review indicates no civilian casualties.”

“The removal of this senior leader will disrupt Al-Qaeda’s ability to carry out attacks against US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians around the world,” Centcom said.

The US is “highly confident” that the strike, carried out from a drone, killed Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a US official with knowledge of the operation told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The strike was the second US operation in June to target a senior militant in Syria.

Syria says major damage, runways unusable after Israel hits airport

US forces captured Hani Ahmed Al-Kurdi, a leader of the Islamic State (IS) group, on June 16 during a raid in Aleppo province.

They also killed IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi during an operation in Atme, a region of Idlib province, on February 3.

