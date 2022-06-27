ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
Missile strike hits crowded mall in east Ukraine: Zelensky

AFP 27 Jun, 2022

KYIV: A Russian missile strike on Monday hit a crowded mall in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, killing and wounding an unconfirmed number of people, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“The occupiers fired missiles at a shopping centre where there were over a thousand civilians… The number of victims is impossible to imagine,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Russia steps up missile strikes on Ukraine

The city’s mayor said earlier there was an unknown number of dead and wounded in the attack on the “very crowded place”.

Ukraine Ukraine crisis President Volodymyr Zelensky Russia-Ukraine war Kremenchuk

Missile strike hits crowded mall in east Ukraine: Zelensky

