Aeon & Trisl among top 3 agents of Emaar

Press Release 27 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: And Again, Aeon & Trisl Pakistan maintains momentum in Emaar’s by taking third place in the 2022 Emaar Pakistan Quarter 1 Broker Awards. The leading multinational real estate has branches in Dubai, London, Istanbul, Karachi, Lahore & Gujrat and is outperforming in all aspects! The business, which was founded in 2008 in Dubai, now employs more than 350 people and has multiple offices worldwide.

The company is honored in 2022 by a number of developers, including the consecutive wins of Emaar both in Dubai and Pakistan!

Aeon & Trisl Pakistan Experiences another Award by Emaar and maintains the benchmark. The Emaar Quarterly Awards were held on 22nd July 2022, where all High network individuals, top brokers and developers attended the event. The award was received by Ali Gilani, CEO Pakistan, and Faizan Munaf, Country Head. The event was well-organized and the team was overwhelmed by the appreciation.

Aeon Trisl feels privileged to be on the Top 3 Brokers of Emaar! Saleem Karsaz, the Group CEO of Aeon & Trisl Real Estate distinguished himself from other realtors throughout the world thanks to his commitment to the company, the team, and the real estate community.

The week’s high point unquestionably came from Emaar Quarter 1 Awards 2022! The Group CEO thanked the team for their devotion, perseverance, and teamwork by dedicating the award to the entire team. To accomplish more in the future, the team is highly motivated and further urges to strengthen their alliance with Emaar and other Top developers.

