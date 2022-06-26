ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
Security forces killed four terrorists, says ISPR

NNI 26 Jun, 2022

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces on Saturday killed four terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Dossali, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During fire exchange, four terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

