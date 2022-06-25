ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO cash premiums rise

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Cash premiums in Asia’s very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market climbed 25% from the previous week, supported by steady downstream bunker fuel demand and limited supplies for prompt loading dates. 0.5% VLSFO cash differentials extended gains for an eighth consecutive day, hitting $78.70 per tonne over Singapore quotes on Friday and nearing the previous record high of $79.23 per tonne on June 2.

Robust 10-ppm gasoil refining margins have kept distillate components tight for the fuel oil blending pool, in turn limiting prompt supplies.

Meanwhile, demand for low-sulphur bunker fuel also boosted sentiment. Delivered 0.5% VLSFO bunker premiums were at about $100 per tonne this week, approaching a new all-time high, according to bunker fuel traders.

In contrast, demand for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) remained tepid in the week. Cash differentials for HSFO remained stuck in discounts, as ample supplies flowing into Asia capped recovery.

ARA INVENTORIES

Fuel oil stocks in the ARA refining and storage inched lower 1% to 1.26 million tonnes in the week ended June 23, latest data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Oil rose by more than $1 a barrel on Friday supported by tight supply, although crude was heading for a second weekly fall on concern that rising interest rates could push the world economy into recession. - OPEC and allied producing countries including Russia will likely stick to a plan for accelerated oil output increases in August, sources said, hoping to ease surging oil prices and inflation pressure as US President Joe Biden plans to visit Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

Comments

1000 characters

VLSFO cash premiums rise

Troubled waters: PM reaches out to Gwadar fishermen

April FCA: Nepra allows KE hike of Rs5.27/unit

PD asked to nominate two directors to represent GoP on KE board

SPI up 1.01pc WoW

Listed SOEs: Govt likely to offer block trade of shares

FPCCI denounces imposition of supertax

PTI says govt step to rattle economy

Over Rs300m yearly income: 13 sectors to pay 10pc supertax for a year: Miftah

Chinese loan to help stabilise falling reserves

GSP Plus: EU mission meets APTMA team

Read more stories