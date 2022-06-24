IMF has asked for more taxes, claims Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shaukat Tarin has claimed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has demanded the imposition of more taxes in the budget.

Addressing on the floor of the Senate, former finance minister Shaukat Tarin said that in the first phase IMF gave a budget proposal to the incumbent government and now the fund is asking the PML-N-led government to impose more taxes. He further said that the economic survey was presented a few days ago, and was signed by the government. The survey showed that everything was left on the record level, but colorful speeches are being made in the Senate and the former PTI government is being blamed for the incompetence.

When every sector was growing at a record level, how come the matter of bankruptcy is being raised, he asked.

Shaukat Tarin said that he would like to ask the present government what is the debt servicing cost? Where will the Rs200 billion GIDC be met? Rs750 billion Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) means the government has to increase Rs 35 per month, he added.