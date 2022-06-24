ANL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-7.99%)
Business & Finance

KE’s foreign investors meet Dastgir

Recorder Report Updated 24 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi and Kuwaiti investors of K-Electric called on Federal Minister for Power Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan to put forward the financial and contractual issues of K-Electric.

Minister assured his full support and apprised the partners that his preference is to be able to put K-Electric on firm foundations for years to come. The present government is focused on long term policy making for the betterment of country rather than myopic decision making.

The investors expressed high hopes for K-Electric. It will show improvement and become a model for other distribution companies in the country.

Dastgir directs KE to ensure power during water supply hours

The minister expressed his concern for modernization and digitization of K-Electric. He stressed that K-Electric needs to focus on customer facilitation and service delivery.

Chairman Aljomaih Group Sheikh Mohammad Abdulaziz Hamad Al Jomiah, CEO National Industries Group of Kuwait Riyadh Edrees and CEO K-Electric Monis Alvi were present during the meeting.

