No hope of betterment from ‘bogus’ rulers: Elahi

LAHORE: Terming the present rulers as bogus, Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Thursday that those who made tall claims about having experience have been badly exposed in running the affairs.

“There is no expectation of any betterment from the current bogus rulers. By destroying the economy, the people are being told to be ready for more bad news. These rulers could not give relief to the people but new taxes are being levied every day,” Elahi said while talking to a delegation led by PML Rawalpindi Zubair Khan, here today.

Elahi said the prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products are out of reach of the common man and there is spade of anger among the people against the sitting rulers due to rising prices of electricity. He said the people will decide against the incompetent rulers in the by-elections with the power of vote. The government should refrain from rigging and use of police in the July 17 bye-elections, otherwise, there will be a strong public reaction, he added.

