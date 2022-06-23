ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
Squad for Sri Lanka Test series announced

Muhammad Saleem 23 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Leg-spinner Yasir Shah and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz have returned to the Test squad for next month’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka scheduled to commence at Galle from July 16 and at Colombo on July 24.

Ahead of both the test matches, Pakistan will play a three-day warm-up match from July 11. Salman Ali Agha, who has scored 4,224 runs and taken 88 wickets in the first-class circuit, is another addition to the squad. Yasir was instrumental in Pakistan’s 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka on their last tour of the island in 2015, grabbing 24 wickets at 19.33.

Announcing an 18-member squad, Chief selector Muhammad Wasim told media that they have selected this squad considering the conditions in Sri Lanka and have equipped the team with the best possible resources. “Our spin department is boosted with the return of Yasir Shah, who proved himself as a match-winner in Sri Lanka on our last tour and Sajid Khan has made the way for him. The spin department also includes two spin all-rounders in Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Ali Agha and left-arm orthodox Nauman Ali.”

He said, “Our team has recently put strong performances in Bangladesh and although results against Australia were not ideal we displayed solid cricket and for that reason we have retained the core to instill consistency and continuity and have trimmed the squad size following the relaxation in Covid-19-induced travel restrictions. These two matches are extremely crucial for our side as we have World Test Championship points at stake. I wish our boys all the best and I am sure they will make us proud.”

Mohammad Nawaz is the third player to be recalled. He was named in the squad for Australia Tests but was withdrawn due to injury.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah.

