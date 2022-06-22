ANL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
ASL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.52%)
AVN 77.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.57%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FNEL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
GGL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
GTECH 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
KEL 2.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
PRL 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 34.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.13%)
TELE 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TPL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
TPLP 21.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.06%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
TRG 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
UNITY 21.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
WAVES 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.27%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
BR100 4,241 Increased By 5.1 (0.12%)
BR30 15,510 Decreased By -78.4 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,521 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.01%)
KSE30 16,283 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 22 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet is all set to consider a proposal of the Petroleum Division regarding withdrawal of subsidy on consumption of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by the power sector, sources told Business Recorder.

The Petroleum Division argues that in order to provide relief to the consumers, the government has decided to keep oil prices stable till the end of the current fiscal year, effective from March 1, 2022.

However, due to this capping, Price Differential Claims (PDC) of Oil Marketing Companies/ Refineries had been generated. Accordingly, Rs 218.22 billion had so far been allocated for payment of PDC to OMCs/Refineries through Supplementary Grant for the period March 1 to May 31, 2022.

According to sources, HSD (diesel) prices in the international energy market are at an unprecedented high level. Resultantly, the cost of HSD has also increased compared to other petroleum products leading to a rise in the import bill and a heavier burden of PDC.

PD for subsidy withdrawal on HSD consumption by power sector

The Petroleum Division, sources said, has proposed to abolish price subsidy henceforth on sales of HSD for those sectors where alternate fuels are available, adding that power sector has various alternates to replace the utilization of HSD through other fuels. Resultantly, the fortnightly import of HSD will be reduced by 10,000 million tons and PDC burden on GoP treasury may be reduced by Rs 712 million i.e. equivalent to $ 3.5 million.

The Petroleum Division maintains that under this scenario, separate prices of HSD for power sector companies will be worked out and monitored by Ogra simultaneously on fortnightly basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC subsidy power sector OMCs HSD PD supplementary grant PDC

Comments

1000 characters

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

Pakistan, IMF make 'progress on FY23 budget', move closer to programme revival

Rupee shows improvement as Pakistan moves closer to IMF deal

Launch of sukuk plan approved

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, highest in G7

US firm offers Pakistan coal supply on credit

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

Read more stories