ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
ASL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.85%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.49%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.81%)
GTECH 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 2.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.33%)
MLCF 25.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.54%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.7%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.84%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PTC 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
SNGP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.88%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
TPL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (8.14%)
TPLP 18.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.54%)
TREET 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.42%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.19%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
WAVES 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 55.6 (1.37%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 255.3 (1.76%)
KSE100 41,577 Increased By 262.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,868 Increased By 134.6 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PD for subsidy withdrawal on HSD consumption by power sector

Mushtaq Ghumman 07 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has proposed withdrawal of subsidy on consumption of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by the power sector, official sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said, in order to provide relief to the consumers, government decided to keep the oil prices stable till the end of current fiscal year, effective from March 1, 2022.

However, due to this capping, Price Differential Claims (PDC) of Oil Marketing Companies/ Refineries had been generated. Accordingly, Rs 218.22 billion had so far been allocated for making payment of PDC to OMCs/Refineries through Supplementary Grant for the period of March 1 to May 31, 2022.

According to sources, HSD (diesel) prices in the international energy market are at an unprecedented high level. Resultantly, the cost of HSD has also increased as compared to other petroleum products leading to rise in import bill and burden of PDC.

The Petroleum Division, sources said, has proposed to abolish price subsidy henceforth on the sales of HSD for those sectors where alternate fuels are available, adding that power sector has various alternates to replace the utilisation of HSD through other fuels. Resultantly, the fortnightly import of HSD will be reduced by 10,000 million tons and PDC burden on GoP treasury may be reduced by Rs 712 million i.e. equivalent to $ 3.5 million.

The Petroleum Division argues that under this scenario, separate prices of HSD for power sector companies will be worked out and monitored by Ogra simultaneously on fortnightly basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA PETROLEUM DIVISION power sector High Speed Diesel import bill

Comments

1000 characters

PD for subsidy withdrawal on HSD consumption by power sector

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

Read more stories