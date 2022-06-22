ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
ASC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.16%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.1%)
AVN 77.77 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (7.48%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.39%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
FNEL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.39%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.47%)
GGL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.31%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.68%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.49%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.76%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.44%)
PACE 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.9%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.3%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.03%)
TELE 11.53 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.5%)
TPL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.67%)
TPLP 21.23 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.33%)
TREET 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.31%)
TRG 78.85 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (6.55%)
UNITY 21.55 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.95%)
WAVES 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.38%)
YOUW 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
BR100 4,236 Increased By 96.9 (2.34%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 723.5 (4.87%)
KSE100 42,526 Increased By 749 (1.79%)
KSE30 16,256 Increased By 301.5 (1.89%)
First spell of pre-monsoon rains to end today

Recorder Report 22 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The first spell of pre-monsoon rains is likely to conclude on Wednesday (today), followed by a dry spell for next one week, said sources from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). According to the sources, the next spell of pre-monsoon system is expected to enter the country in between June 28 to 30 ahead which would be the end of the pre-monsoon season in the country.

They said the maximum temperature would not cross the level of 40 degree Celsius against the earlier levels of about 45C. So far as the minimum side is concerned, it is likely to stay around 30C until the start of next and final spell of pre-monsoon rains. Already, they added, the mercury has dropped by 10C both on the maximum and minimum side with the start of pre-monsoon season in the country. The very first full-scale rain of pre-monsoon season had started in the country from June 16. It may be noted that a formal monsoon season is set to start by early July, to be specific on 4th of July until 15th of September.

According to PMD sources, the next spell would not prolong like the first one. So far as the monsoon season is concerned, the sources said the system is suggesting no gap in rains throughout the month of July, which would be ideal for the cultivation of rice, sugarcane and cotton crops. Also, they added, it would reduce the power shortfall in the country due to a reduction in demand.

