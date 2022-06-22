KE supplies 2800MW power during 24 hours

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE)on Tuesday said that power supply in Karachi and adjoining areas has been recorded around 2800 MW during last 24 hours. A KE Spokesperson said that electricity supplied by the power company includes 1000 MW power from the National Grid.

He claimed that around Rs 533 million has been paid to SSGC on Tuesday. A total Rs 4.98 billion has been paid to SSGC during June. Despite cash flow difficulties, KE is trying to make payments to fuel suppliers so as not to adversely affect the power supply in the city, the spokesman said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022