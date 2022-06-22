KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 21, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
379,006,577 203,885,823 11,786,984,305 6,937,514,681
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 947,370,629 (1,262,133,429) (314,762,799)
Local Individuals 10,678,330,206 (10,341,390,950) 336,939,255
Local Corporates 5,707,045,462 (5,729,221,919) (22,176,456)
