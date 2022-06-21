ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
AVN 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.99%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.44%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.21%)
MLCF 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.11%)
PRL 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PTC 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.87%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.09%)
TPL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
TPLP 20.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.28%)
TREET 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.29%)
TRG 76.05 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.77%)
UNITY 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.11%)
WAVES 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 16 (0.39%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 206.6 (1.39%)
KSE100 41,903 Increased By 125.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,002 Increased By 47.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises as energy stocks extend rally; Ocado drops 4%

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Tuesday, led by gains in energy stocks as crude prices rallied, while shares of online grocer Ocado plunged on plans to boost its liquidity by over $1 billion.

The FTSE 100 firmed 0.3% by 0720 GMT, led by gains in energy stocks, as oil prices continued to rise amid tight supplies of crude and fuel products.

The sector has surged 40% this year as rampant supply anxieties outweigh headwinds around a potential recession.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index also advanced 0.3%, led by Telecom Plus jumping 3.6%, following the multi-utility supplier’s full-year earnings release.

FTSE 100 falls for six straight sessions

Ocado fell 4.5% after the British online supermarket and technology group announced plans to boost its liquidity by over $1 billion to fund its growth.

Britain’s biggest rail strike in 30 years kicked off on Tuesday, as tens of thousands of staff walked out in a dispute over pay and jobs that could pave the way for widespread industrial action across the economy in the coming months.

Investors await UK consumer price data for May due on Wednesday, after inflation in April was seen surging to a 40-year high.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 rises as energy stocks extend rally; Ocado drops 4%

Cash flows, power generation: Khaqan-led body to help resolve KE disputes

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Several Pakistani websites unavailable after Cloudflare global outage

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Dead rivers: The cost of Bangladesh's garment-driven economic boom

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

D.G. Khan Cement to install 7MW solar plant

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Read more stories