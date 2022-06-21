ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 75.29 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (4.05%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUMNL 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.13%)
MLCF 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PACE 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.95%)
PRL 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
PTC 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
TELE 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
TPLP 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.67%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
TRG 75.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.35%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.02%)
WAVES 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 17 (0.41%)
BR30 15,040 Increased By 175.1 (1.18%)
KSE100 41,885 Increased By 107.7 (0.26%)
KSE30 15,996 Increased By 41.6 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises nearly 2% on stronger Dalian prices

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures on Tuesday reversed losses from the previous session, after plunging to their lowest since Jan. 4, supported by stronger vegetable oil prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 87 ringgit, or 1.75%, to 5,068 ringgit ($1,152.34) per tonne in early trade.

“Dalian strengthened in the morning and soy bean oil didn’t follow palm big drop yesterday. Based on spreads, CPO should open higher,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Palm oil targets 4,896 ringgit

The contract lost nearly 9% on Monday, the biggest daily loss since Jan. 28, 2020, after posting the worst weekly session in six weeks last week.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises nearly 2% on stronger Dalian prices

GSP+ extension: EU mission lands in Islamabad

Stalled IMF programme: Revival ‘in a day or two’, insists Miftah

President refuses to sign NAB bill as well

Five essential items: PM says the poor to get subsidy through USC

Europe may shift back to coal

Gas diversion from CPPs: meeting to be held today

Commerce minister tells National Assembly: Russia-Ukraine war has caused fertilizer shortages

Govt to import 100MW of power from Iran for Gwadar

FE-25 deposits: SBP relaxes CRR requirements for certain banks

PSX to acquire 1,949,995 shares in CDC from IGI

Read more stories